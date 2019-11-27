Pizza for Thanksgiving? Local shops see sales rise

What does the Super Bowl have to do with Thanksgiving? Pizza!

(FILE PHOTO) Plant-based burger maker Impossible Foods is debuting meatless sausage crumbles on Little Caesars pizza./ Source: MGN

The day before Thanksgiving is the second biggest day of the year for pizza places both nationally and locally. The biggest day for pizza sales is on Super Bowl Sunday.

WVLT News went to Papa Murphy's in Powell and learned they exceeded their sales goal quite early on Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.