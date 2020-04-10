Plane makes emergency landing in Great Smoky Mountain National Park

According to the Blount County Sheriff's Office, a plane made an emergency landing inside the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Friday morning.

Officials said the plane's pilot was not hurt after they had to make an emergency landing at about 10:45 a.m. in the Calderwood Dam area of Blount County near the North Carolina state line.

Deputies with the Blount County Sheriff's Office assisted National Park Officials in response to the incident.

No information about what caused the plane to make an emergency landing has been released.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

