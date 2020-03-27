Planes parked at McGee-Tyson amid coronavirus outbreak

Several planes have been temporarily grounded and parked at Knoxville's McGee Tyson Airport.

Airport officials said they currently have eight parked on the property, and are expecting more.

"Each of the aircraft that we have parked so far is affiliated with one of the TYS (Knoxville) based carriers that we have contracts with," airport spokeswoman Becky Huckaby said. "We are evaluating the provisions of our contract relationship to verify the applicable rates and also regulatory guidance from the FAA on cost and rates for an event of this nature."

Airport officials say they aren't sure exactly how many planes could be parked there while travel demands remain low.

