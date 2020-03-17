Planet Fitness offers free in-home workouts during coronavirus closures

Want to stay active during the coronavirus closures? Planet Fitness announced Monday it will offer free-in-home workouts for those who don't want to risk exposure to germs at the gym.

Planet Fitness started streaming workouts on Monday.

The gym said anyone can do the workouts, even non-members. The workouts will be live-streamed every evening on the company's Facebook page at 7 p.m.

Planet Fitness said no special equipment is needed to participate in the 20-minute class.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.