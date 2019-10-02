Planned Parenthood to open 18,000-square-foot facility near Missouri-Illinois border

Planned Parenthood will open new, larger facility 15 miles from Missouri, which passed a bill banning abortion after 8 weeks. (Source: Planned Parenthood via CNN)
Updated: Wed 11:52 AM, Oct 02, 2019

(CNN) - Planned Parenthood is opening a new facility that performs abortions about 15 miles from the Missouri-Illinois border.

The 18,000-square-foot center in Fairview Heights, Illinois is scheduled to be open for patients in mid-October.

Earlier this year, Missouri passed a bill that banned abortions after 8 weeks, but that law did not take effect before a federal judge blocked it in August.

It would have allowed judges to sentence physicians to 15 years in prison for performing abortions after the 8-week mark.

Planned Parenthood says the new facility will be able to serve more than 5,000 people.

