Uros Plavsic receives immediate eligibility

The NCAA's Committee for Legislative Relief ruled Uros Plavsic eligible to compete, effective immediately, according to Tennessee Athletics.

"We appreciate the committee's work as this process ran its course," UT Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer said. "We're thrilled that Uros will receive his opportunity to compete and that he no longer stands to lose a year of his eligibility. Our compliance staff put a great deal of work and persistence into achieving this outcome. This is the right decision."

His waiver for immediate eligibility was initially denied by the NCAA and was inactive for the first 15 games of the 2019-20 season.

Plavsic is just the sixth 7-footer in program history and the first since Steve Hamer (1992-96).

Plavsic enrolled at UT in May as a transfer from Arizona State. Plavsic redshirted last season at Arizona State University and will now suit up as a redshirt freshman for the Vols.

