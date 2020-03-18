Play Ball! PBS bringing baseball to the fans

Alright baseball fans, are you bummed by the opening of the season

being delayed? No worries, the folks at PBS are about to hit a home run.

Legendary documentarian Ken Burns announced on Twitter that his nine-part series on America's past time will be released online so everyone can stream it while hunkered down practicing social distancing.

As many of us hunker down in the days ahead it's important that we find things that bring us together and show us our common humanity. That's why in the absence of many of our favorite sports, I've asked PBS to stream my film about America's pastime, 'Baseball' for free at PBS.org and all of PBS digital platforms. Stay healthy and let's look after each other. Play ball," Burns said on Twitter.

Nine episodes of Burns' baseball documentary are now available to watch at https://www.pbs.org/show/baseball/episodes/.

Over 18 hours of baseball at the tip of your fingers will be there to hold you over until opening day finally does come around.