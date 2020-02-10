Playing cards show Ohio unsolved murders

An organization distributes playing cards that display unsolved murders to prisons and jails across Ohio in hopes that they'll help solve the crimes.

U Can Speak For Me was started by Hope Dudley following her son's murder, WXIX reported. Her goal, she said, was to help families with information and media support during the first days after the crime.

Each playing card that is distributed by her organization shows a murder victim and their information.

The hope, WXIX reported, is that the playing cards will spark conversation between inmates who might know something about the crimes.

