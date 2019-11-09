Playoff picture for local teams after first round

Head over to our sports page for full highlights from Friday night's games

6A

Maryville will host Farragut after a 42-0 shutout of Science Hill. The Admirals outpaced Bradley Central 56-21.

Bearden will head back out on the road after holding McMinn County to just a touchdown in a 23-6 win over the Cherokees. The Bulldogs travel to Dobyns Bennett for second round action.

5A

Powell stayed unbeaten with a 60-14 trouncing of Lenoir City. The Panthers will host Rhea County. The Eagles clipped the Fulton Falcons 47-7.

Fans in Knoxville get a rematch of the Central-Gibbs game from a few weeks ago. The Eagles handed Tennessee High its second loss of the season 20-13. Central scored 24 unanswered to down David Crockett.

South-Doyle will host Daniel Boone after the Trailblazers shut down Halls 32-3.

4A

Anderson County and Greeneville will link up in the second round after each team reached the 40-point mark against their respective opponents.

3A

Alcoa will host Gatlinburg-Pittman for the second time in a month. The Tornadoes took that first game 49-0 over the Highlanders.

Loudon links up with Smith county after the Owls snuck past Sweetwater 28-27.

Austin-East stays home to host Kingston after blanking Johnson County 41-0.

2A

Oneida blanked Sullivan North 35-0 and advanced to take on Hampton. South Greene outpaced Rockwood 20-7. The Rebels take on Meigs County next round.

1A

Coalfield will get a revenge game against Greenback next round. The Cherokees won the first meeting 45-20.

PRIVATE SCHOOL

Grace hosts Libscomb Academy in the quarterfinals after downing Goodpasture 35-20.

Webb was blanked by CPA 35-0. Chattanooga Christian handled CAK 42-10.