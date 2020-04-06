'Plenty of room' in jail for people violating stay at home order, Ohio sheriff says

An Ohio sheriff warned residents last week that there was "plenty of room' in jail for people violating the state's stay at home order amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

WXIX reported that a large group assembled late last Friday in the area, with one person broadcasting the entire event on Facebook Live. By the next day, the video was viral, and the person who posted the video, Rashaan Davis, was under arrest.

He was arrested on a misdemeanor for violating the order.

Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neill condemned the actions of the group, "I have a message for those individuals that are committing violent crimes and those that are placing our entire community at-risk by flagrantly disregarding the order: I have plenty of room in my jail for you and you will not be released unless a court says so. Period. We will get through this together. Please stay at home.”

As for Davis, a judge on Sunday initially denied him bond, but following a court appearance on Monday, his bond was set at $350,000.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via WXIX. All rights reserved.