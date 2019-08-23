Pockets of heavy rain, storms Friday

While there are lulls at times in the rainfall, we've started a wet stretch of days that extend into next week. With some downpours and stronger storms, isolated flash flooding and damage is a concern.

Mark Blount WVLT Weather Vols

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning starts with areas of fog and a few downpours and storms. Heavy rain and frequent lightning continue to be quite common from the developing rain. We're starting the day with lows around 70 degrees.

We'll continue to have scattered rain and storms Friday, with lulls in the rain at times but still batches of downpours and stronger storms develop and move through. With more on and off rain and storms Friday could lead to flash flooding for some. The high is around 86 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tonight is another mostly cloudy one, with areas of fog, and isolated rain and storms. The low will be around 69 degrees, with a light breeze out of the northwest outside of a storm.

This weekend comes with up and down rain chances. Actually Saturday looks more likely for rain and storms in the Smokies and isolated rain and storms for the rest of our area. Highs will still be in the mid 80s.

Sunday then spreads from the west more, so we'll see a few more showers and storms along the Plateau and isolated for the rest of our area. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Now, scattered rain and storms will linger for a few days next week. It's not constantly rainy, but we'll see rain and storms fan out from the front lingering in the region, so impacts will linger through Wednesday.

We'll keep you updated on the latest on WVLT News!

CONNECT WITH METEOROLOGIST HEATHER HALEY

HEATHER HALEY ON FACEBOOK

Twitter & Instagram: @WVLTHeather

email: heather.haley@wvlt-tv.com

Download the WVLT Weather App on your phone today! The app is available for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.