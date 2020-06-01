Podcast pioneer talks women's entrepreneurship

An East Tennessee massage therapist, has tried something new to help others. It has nothing to do with her hands, instead, her voice.

"I wanted to have conversations with interesting and inspiring women who were like me, juggling responsibilities of owning your own business, raising kids, being apart of a family, being a bigger part of a community as well," said Jen Schappel.

Schappel created a platform for women to talk about their lives, entrepreneurial skills, families and businesses. Schappel's work expands beyond East Tennessee.

"That's what I like to get to in the interviews, is the real talk conversations," explained Schappel. "Things that people might not get to in a chat over coffee or networking, meetings, things like that."

She began her podcast in January 2020. With the help of her husband, Travis, they transformed a room in their home to be the studio. That's where "Insisterhood" was born.

"I came across a quote by a woman named Gail Blanke, who I think of herself as a female entrepreneur," said Schappel. "And the quote said don't just stand for the success of other women insist on it. So I thought, insist, someone who insists is insister and I just put the hood at the end. And there we go Insisterhood."

The goal was to hear how women juggle work and family.

"Whether it's the happy stories or the really real-life stories which are not always very joyful it does give us a sense of connection. It gives us a feeling of hope and inspiration and maybe even a little courage to try something on our own."

Every Monday a new episode comes out.

