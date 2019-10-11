Poisonous caterpillar found in Michigan

Michigan officials are warning the state to be on the lookout for a poisonous caterpillar.

The Clare Area Chamber of Commerce posted an alert about the American dagger caterpillar after it was spotted during a hike on Mid Michigan College's campus.

If you ever come across one, do not pick it up.

Both children and adults can be affected by them. Symptoms include the following: stinging sensation followed by a burning, itching sensation on the skin which can develop into a rash.

According to insectidentification.org the larvae feed on the leaves of popular neighborhood trees like oak, ash, elm, alder, willow and maple. They may be found on the ground nearby.

