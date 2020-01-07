"Emergency situation" draws police to Knoxville apartment complex

Law enforcement crews responded to a Knoxville apartment complex on Tuesday evening for what the apartment complex called an "emergency situation."

Source: WVLT

WVLT News observed multiple Knoxville Police Department cruisers and at least one ambulance at the Society 865 apartment complex.

According to a message sent to residents of the apartment complex, Society 865 said it was "aware of an emergency situation that" occurred "on-site."

Residents told WVLT News that they heard two gunshots in the area, but police have not confirmed a shooting.

The complex is located on Forest Avenue.

