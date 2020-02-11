Police: Two charged after shooting into Kodak home

Two men are charged in connection to a shooting at a home in Kodak.

Police say James Allen Smith,18, and Brandon Brumley, 22, are accused of shooting into a home on Mutton Hollow.

Deputies were called just before 12:00 p.m. Monday, February 10.

Officers arrived on the scene and found multiple bullet holes in the front of the home. The residents were not home at the time of the incident.

Detectives got a vehicle description and names of possible suspects. Surrounding law enforcement agencies were alerted and a vehicle matching the description was stopped by Jefferson County deputies on Hwy 25/70. Brumley and Smith were taken into custody. Sevier County Detectives responded to the traffic stop where additional evidence was found in the vehicle.

Police charged Smith and Brumley with Reckless Endangerment, Aggravated Assault and Felony Vandalism.

