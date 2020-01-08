Police: 1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting in North Carolina

Police are investigating a homicide in a North Carolina city that had more than 100 homicides last year.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say two men were found shot inside a home Wednesday morning.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene in northern Charlotte. The second man was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown.

Police say they don't know if the two knew each other. Their identities haven't been released.

Authorities also haven't released suspect information and no arrests have been announced. News outlets report there were 107 homicides in Charlotte in 2019.

