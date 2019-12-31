Police: 2 wounded in shooting outside a Walmart in Chattanooga

Police in Tennessee are interviewing multiple witnesses after two men were shot and wounded in a parking lot outside a Walmart store.

A Chattanooga Police Department spokeswoman says the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and that the suspect fled in a vehicle. One of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries and both were taken to a nearby hospital.

Authorities did not elaborate on the injuries and police were interviewing multiple witnesses Tuesday afternoon. They also have called on the Tennessee Highway Patrol to help with the investigation.

