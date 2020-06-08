Police: 5 shot at Tennessee social hall

Police in West Tennessee are investigating the shooting of five people at a social hall.

Officers arrived at the American Legion in Dyersburg as several people were fleeing early Sunday. Police said in a statement that three men and two women had been shot, including some multiple times.

The victims, who were in their 20s and 30s, were flown to various hospitals and their conditions were unavailable.

Police say witnesses at the scene were uncooperative and no motive for the shooting was immediately established.

Police are seeking information from anyone who witnessed the shooting or was inside the club at the time.

