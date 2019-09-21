Police: 6 people shot, one killed in New Orleans

Six people were shot Friday night at the intersection of Canal Boulevard and City Park Avenue, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

One person is dead, four others were taken to the hospital by EMS, and one person was being treated on the scene. Their conditions are unknown.

The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m.

One person at a nearby business said police are looking for evidence around a vehicle in the middle of the road, near the streetcar bend at the curve of the intersection.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

