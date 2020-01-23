Police: Angry Titans fan pulls gun on barber shop employees

Nashville police charged a man with aggravated assault after an investigation that reportedly happened on Sunday.

WTVF reported that the incident occurred on Sunday at around 5 p.m. when employees of a business on Dickerson Pike told investigators a man walked into the store in an "aggressive manner, holding up his middle finger."

Another witness and employee said the man was wearing a Tennessee Titans jersey and was angry about the results of the Titans vs. Chiefs game. Police said the suspected confronted one of the employees and pulled a gun.

Both employees said he pointed the gun at them and said, "I don't play and I'll kill every one of you." The employees said he eventually left.

The suspect was later identified as 44-year-old Timothy Douglas.

Douglas was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and felon in possession of a firearm.

