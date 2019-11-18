Police: Drivers who don't defrost their windows will be ticketed

ROSEVILLE, MI. (WILX) — A Roseville, Michigan police officer returned to work after getting into an accident with a driver — all because the driver didn't defrost their windshield.

Police in Michigan are notifying residents that they can be ticketed for not defrosting their widows and clearing snow off their cars.

As the winter months approach, standing outside to clear vehicles of ice and snow is getting tougher.

To avoid getting a ticket, drivers need to make sure they can fully see out of all of their windows and mirrors.

Don't leave any snow or ice on the car that could potentially fly off and harm the cars behind you.

Also, remember to clean off the car's headlights and taillights.

Drivers should start their cars about five to 15 minutes before they want to leave for work.

This will not only get their car warm, but it will help melt any ice or frost on the windows.

Tickets for not clearing the frost from a car could cost almost $200.

It is up to the courts to decide how much that ticket might cost.

According to the 36th District Court impeding traffic is $175 fine.

Interfering with moving traffic is $130 and driving with obstructed vision will cost about $120.

The same rules apply in Knoxville. According to KPD spokesperson Scott Erland, "It should be noted that drivers can be cited when their view is obstructed in the rear, front or side of the vehicle."

