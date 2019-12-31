Deputies: Fla. woman admits to drowning dog, says it barked all the time

A Florida woman was arrested after deputies said she drowned her own dog.

Investigators said on November 5, a maintenance man was working on the suspect's A/C unit at her home on 1st Avenue East. The man said that the woman, later identified as 43-year-old Margaret Kinsella, took her brown Labrador out for a walk.

The maintenance man said that when Kinsella returned, she went into the bathroom and closed the door, WWSB reported.

The man told investigators that he heard screaming from Kinsella and the dog. He said he went to the door and asked if she needed help, but she refused. The man told police that he continued to hear screaming and opened the door. He told investigators he found the dog floating dead in the bathtub and removed it from the tub.

Deputies said Kinsella admitted to trying to drown the dog. She told investigators that she was angry that the dog barked all the time and bit her.

Kinsella reportedly told deputies she had been struggling after the death of her father and husband in the last year.

Kinsella was arrested on December 17 after being taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital for evaluation. She was charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

