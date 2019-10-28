Police: Florida landlord shoots, kills tenant

A landlord in Florida has been charged with second-degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed one of his tenants.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office arrested Stanley Antony Jensen, 57, Friday night when they responded to the 2800 block of SE 59th Street in Ocala in reference to a shooting.

When deputies arrived at the residence around 8:30 p.m., they said they found the victim dead as well as Jensen in the home.

According to a release from MCSO, deputies had been at the home multiple times throughout the day on Friday as Jensen was trying to evict his tenant.

Deputies explained the eviction process to Jensen and told him not to return to the home.

Jensen returned to the home later that evening, where he entered the house and shot the victim.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Jensen was transported to the Marion County Jail where he is being held with no bond.

Copyright 2019 WCJB. All rights reserved.