Police: I-65 South closed in Franklin for 'foreseeable future'

Police said a fiery crash closed southbound lanes on I-65 in Franklin for the "foreseeable future."

The crash happened Thursday at Murfreesboro Road. The roadway is closed between McEwen Drive to the Goose Creek Bypass.

Tennessee Department of Transportation expects the southbound lanes to be closed until 7 p.m. The Highway 96E overpass has reopened. All southbound I-65 traffic must exit onto Highway 96 to re-enter the interstate.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, including a semi-truck. One person is seriously injured.

Franklin police said LifeFlight landed on the interstate to provide critical care and transportation for the driver of the semi-truck.

