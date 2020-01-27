Police: Johnson City burglars arrested after striking dog with machete

Two men are behind bars after police say they broke into a Johnson City home and attacked a dog with a machete.

It happened at a home on Faith Circle. According to a release, the victim told officers that two men armed with weapons entered his home by force and demanded that he hand over his property.

Over the course of the alleged crime, the victim’s dog was hit by a machete in the face while trying to ward off the two intruders. The dog was taken to a local animal hospital and was treated for its injuries.

The release says the victim gave officers information that led them to 1444 Milligan Highway, where some of the stolen property was recovered and additional information was found that led police to the suspects.

20-year-old Matthew Austin Woodyard, of Jonesborough, and 26-year-old Antonio Eduardo Santos, of Johnson City, were charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, aggravated cruelty to animals, auto burglary and theft of property under $1,000

Woodyard and Santos were arrested and transported to the Washington County Detention Center.

Woodyard is held on a $38,000 bond and Santos is held on a $48,000 bond.

