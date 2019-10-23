Police: Kentucky woman accused of allowing three kids to be tortured

A woman is accused of allowing her husband to abuse three children in their care.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office charged Judy Wilburn with criminal abuse of a child.

According to court documents, Wilburn allowed her husband to torture the children by soaking their hands in hot water and beating them with items including a shovel.

Madison County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Stotts sadi the abuse happened from 2015 through 2018 in Madison County.

Wilburn was arrested on Tuesday in Laurel County.

Dep. Stotts said an arrest warrant has been issued for Jonathan Wilburn who is wanted on the same charge of criminal child abuse.

