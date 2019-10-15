Police: Kentucky woman reportedly attacks neighbor with lamp, strikes child

A Breathitt County woman was arrested Monday and charged with assault and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Police say Savannah Combs beat her neighbor repeatedly and hit her in the head with a lamp. The victim reports that during the attack Combs also accidentally hit the victim's child according to the citation.

The victim had multiple facial injuries and a possible broken cheekbone. Combs is being held in Three Folks Regional Jail.

