Police say Ky. mother left child outside, find meth inside home

A Rockcastle mother is behind bars after police said she left her child alone outside.

Deputies with the Rockcastle County Sheriff's Office arrested 31-year-old Sasha McHone Thursday.

They said someone called police after seeing McHone's child playing alone outside.

The boy told deputies a neighbor was supposed to watch him. When they questioned the neighbor, deputies said they learned that McHone had never asked anyone to watch the boy.

Deputies said they then found meth and other drug paraphernalia inside her home.

The child was placed with other family members.

McHone is charged with child endangerment, among other charges.

