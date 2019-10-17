Police: Louisiana man shot employee after getting fired from Burger King

Louisiana police have arrested a man for a shooting Thursday, Oct. 10, outside of the Burger King on Coursey Boulevard.

Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department spoke to the store’s manager, who said Keith Franklin, 35, got to work and was told he was going to be terminated.

According to arrest reports, the manager said Franklin left and returned about 30 minutes later, suspiciously walking around the business. Moments later, Franklin allegedly fired five shots outside the store, striking an employee in the leg.

Police were able to obtain surveillance video from the Burger King, which showed Franklin walking around the rear parking lot before shooting the victim.

Franklin was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for attempted second-degree murder.

