Police: Man arrested after 'putting speaker down his pants'

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — According to court documents, a Knoxville man was arrested after officers accused him of attempting to steal a portable speaker by putting it down his pants.
Michael Gillum-Kent was arrested at the Big Lots on Chapman Highway Tuesday afternoon.
According to police, when officers arrived at the scene they found Gillum-Kent resisting Big Lots staff in the parking lot.
A witness said they saw Gillum-Kent conceal a portable speaker in his pants and exit the store.
Gillum-Kent was charged with theft of merchandise and taken to the Knox County Detention Facility. Records show the merchandise was returned to the store.
