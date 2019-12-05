Police: Man arrested after 'putting speaker down his pants'

According to court documents, a Knoxville man was arrested after officers accused him of attempting to steal a portable speaker by putting it down his pants.

Michael Gillum-Kent was arrested at the Big Lots on Chapman Highway Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, when officers arrived at the scene they found Gillum-Kent resisting Big Lots staff in the parking lot.

A witness said they saw Gillum-Kent conceal a portable speaker in his pants and exit the store.

Gillum-Kent was charged with theft of merchandise and taken to the Knox County Detention Facility. Records show the merchandise was returned to the store.

