Police: Tenn. man fatally stabbed stepdaughter, injured wife

A man has been accused of stabbing his wife and stepdaughter in Tennessee, killing the younger woman.

News outlets report 34-year-old Ledis Sanchez was arrested Monday. Memphis police say he attacked the women early Sunday morning.

Sanchez's stepdaughter 18-year-old Sierra Howard was pronounced dead at the scene. Her mother who is married to Sanchez is in a hospital in critical condition.

A motive for the attack hasn't been released. Sanchez is charged with murder and attempted murder. He is in the Shelby County Jail. It isn't clear whether he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

