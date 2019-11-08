Police: Man hit by 3 vehicles while trying to cross street

Police in North Carolina say a man who was hit by three cars while trying to cross the street has serious injuries.

News outlets report the man was hit by a car Thursday evening in Apex. Police Deputy Chief Mitchell McKinney says the driver stopped and attempted to check on the man. The pedestrian was then hit by two additional vehicles.

Witnesses told police the second and third vehicles didn't stop. McKinney says officers are searching for those drivers. The driver of the first car cooperated with investigators at the scene.

McKinney says the man is in his 30s or 40s. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

