Police: Man intentionally struck 74-year-old with car, robbed her

Tennessee police are searching for a suspect after an elderly woman was hit with a vehicle and robbed on December 5 in Memphis.

Source: Memphis PD

According to WREG, the Memphis Police Department released video of the incident which they said occurred on Gwynne Road. The victim told police she was walking southbound on the road when a man in a black Chevrolet Malibu hit her from behind.

Investigators said the driver got out of the vehicle and robbed the 74-year-old woman of her pink iPhone.

The victim was transported to the Regional Medical Hospital and is expected to be okay.

Authorities said they are investigating this as an attempted first-degree murder case. Anyone with any information is asked to call investigators at 901-528-CASH.

