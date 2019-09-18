Police: Man selling drugs to high school students charged with sexual exploitation

Investigators in Campbell County arrested a man and charged him with 17 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and drug-related crimes.

The Jacksboro Police Department and the Campbell County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant on September 18, just before 4 p.m., at the home of 21-year-old James Noah Cooper, a release said.

Investigators said they found marijuana and drug paraphernalia at the residence.

The release said Cooper reportedly told investigators he had been selling to high school students.

The release said the investigation further revealed evidence of at least 17 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Cooper was charged with 17 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, possession of schedule VI for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a drug-free school zone.

Cooper is currently being held in the Campbell County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

