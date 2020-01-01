Police: Man with machete robbed Asheville Domino's, tried to set fire

Police in North Carolina say a man robbed a Domino's Pizza with a machete and then tried to set the store ablaze.

The Citizen Times reports that the alleged incident occurred late Monday night in Asheville.

Police said in a statement that Curtis Andrew Wallace Jr. told Domino's employees that he would "chop heads off” before locking them in an office and then a freezer. Police said Wallace took nearly $700 from a safe.

They said Wallace then tried to start a fire in one of the pizza ovens when the employees were still trapped. He was taken into custody when police arrived.

