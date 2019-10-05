Police: Memphis man arrested in trafficking of teen

Police in Memphis said a man has been arrested in connection to the reported assault and trafficking of a 19-year-old woman, according to WVLT News affiliate WMC.

On Thursday, investigators responded to an assault at a hospital. There, WMC reported a woman told officers a man, identified as Brian Curtis, had been trafficking and assaulting her.

The victim told police she had been forced to perform sex acts with men in exchange for money from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4. An affidavit obtained by WMC said she claimed she had been injured when she refused to do them.

The woman reportedly told police she met Curtis at a hotel on Sept. 25 to spend time with him and some others. She stayed at the hotel with Curtis and another woman for a few days.

Investigators said Curtis began arranging dates for the teen, taking pictures of her and posting advertisements online.

WMC reported Curtis was charged with sex trafficking, kidnapping and assault.

