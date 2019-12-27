Police: Memphis man finds missing money at bank, keeps it

Memphis police said they are searching for a man accused of picking up an envelope with thousands of cash in it at a bank and leaving.

According to WREG, the incident happened at the Southern Federal Credit Union on the Ridge Meadow Parkway. Investigators said a woman made a withdrawal and put the envelope in her purse, but it fell out as she left the bank.

Police said another customer walked in, picked up the envelope but didn't tell anyone at the bank or try to find the owner. Investigators said he didn't make a transaction after picking up the envelope.

Police said the envelope had $4,000 in it.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News via WREG. All rights reserved.