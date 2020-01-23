Police: Men burglarized home where grandmother, children died in Ky. fire

Two men were accused of stealing from a home just a day after a grandmother and her three grandchildren were killed in a fire in Kentucky, officials said.

On January 7, Beulah Mullins, 59, Sierra Posey,12, Shawn Posey, 8, and Canthia Posey, 11, were found dead inside a home on Hurst Hollow Road following an early morning fire.

Kentucky investigators said that sometime between the fire and January 8, two men stole from the property. Family members said items were stolen from the camper owned by Mullins, including firearms, a generator, a wire welder, carbide maps and copper wire.

WYMT reported that police identified 20-year-old Dillon Nichols and his father, 55-year-old Ralph Nichols, as the culprits.

On Thursday, WYMT reported investigators returned to the property on Wednesday and found Nichols and another person identified as Deveraux Wilder on the property. All three were arrested.

Both Dillon Nichols and Ralph Nichols were charged with third-degree burglary, and receiving stolen property and theft. Wilder had an outstanding warrant.

All were taken to the Bell County Detention Center. Investigators said the three did not have anything to do with the fire that killed the grandmother and three grandchildren.

