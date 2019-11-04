Police respond to 'chaotic scene' at Mountain View Youth Development Center

According to several police reports, officers responded to Mountain View Youth Development Center on multiple calls between Halloween and November 3.

In the first incident on October 31, records show that when officers arrived at the center, they found approximately 15 male inmates assaulting multiple guards. Officers said female employees who were witnessing the brawl waived officers in screaming "hurry, quick help!"

Several guards reportedly had wounds on their faces and heads.

In the midst of the brawl, officers were advised of a fight happening in another building. They reportedly found a male inmate who refused to be put into his cell. After an officer was able to forcibly put the inmate into his cell, records show that he continued to "act belligerently" and was able to break down his cell door after "several violent kicks."

An officer used a taser to subdue the inmate, then handcuffed him when he fell backward onto his bed. The inmate reportedly told police that he became angry when officers started locking him and others into their cells and that he refused to listen to commands because "he did not believe officers would use any type of force on him."

On November 2, a report shows that officers were called to Mountain View Youth Development center again because of two inmates who refused to be put in their cells. When officers arrived, the reportedly saw two inmates in the courtyard area "running from corrections staff."

Officers reported that when they exited their vehicles, the inmates began cursing at them and that they witnessed a physical struggle between one of the inmates and correctional staff. The officers assisted the staff with returning the inmates to their cells.

On November 3, officers were called to the development center after four inmates reportedly escaped an inner fence. After several minutes of searching for the inmates, officers were able to locate them and assist staff with getting them back into their cells.

Later on the same date, officers were called back to the facility due to an "active riot and fire." When officers arrived at the scene, they found nmates escaping the inner fence again. Officers described the scene as "chaotic, intense, and rapidly evolving" as alarms sounded and water and smoke poured from the building.

When officers approached, they reported they saw several inmates attempting to escape the facility's outer fence. When officers entered the fence, they said approximately 23 inmates who outside began throwing rocks and other objects toward them.

Once additional officers were called to the scene, they entered the building and found evidence that multiple fires had been set inside. One unit was flooded and fire extinguisher residue was seen inside multiple cells.

According to the report, surveillance video showed an inmate lighting toilet paper on fire with a lighter, then tossing it through the feeding hole of his cell door. The correctional staff was then forced to take all the inmates in the unit outside after sprinklers were set off by the fires.

One person who was not identified in the report was arrested and transported to the Jefferson County Justice Center.

