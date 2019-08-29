Police: Ohio father accidentally shoots one-year-old child

The Cleveland Division of Police said a 20-month-old child is in serious but stable condition after being accidentally shot by their father.

Police said preliminary information indicates the father was showing someone the gun and accidentally fired it in the 4600 block of West 41st Street around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to police, the child was conscious and breathing when EMS arrived.

Cleveland EMS spokesperson Chris Chapin said the child was transported to MetroHealth Hospital.

Police said no arrests have been made at this time.

