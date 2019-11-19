Police: Ohio mom snapped nude pics of daughter, texted them to her

Investigators said an Ohio mother was accused of taking pictures of her "fully naked" 16-year-old daughter on her cell phone and then sending them to the child.

WXIX reported that Jennifer Roell, 44, was arrested on Monday, November 18, on a felony count of endangering children.

Investigators said Roell's daughter forwarded the nude photos to her boyfriend.

Roell was held at the Hamilton County Jail in lieu of a $25,000 cash bond.

