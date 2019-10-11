Police: Parents arrested after officers find 4 children living in filthy Richmond home

Richmond police arrested a couple after officers say they found unsafe living conditions in a home with several children inside.

An arrest citation states officers went to the home of Amber and Daniel Isaacs Wednesday afternoon on Keri Ann Drive for a welfare check. When they arrived, officers found trash and old food scattered throughout the living room area while a strong odor penetrated the home.

Officers also saw an infant on the floor in a car seat in close proximity to bleach. The citation also stated, "there was not an inch of the floor in the entire home that was not covered with some type of trash."

Police also said a 6-year-old and 7-year-old have to sleep in the living room because of the conditions of the bedrooms. A 12-year-old sleeps on an old mattress in a trash-filled bedroom. The bathrooms were considered "extremely filthy."

Officers concluded the conditions inside the home created a substantial risk of death or serious injury to those living inside, especially if there was a fire.

The citation states the couple claimed the home was in the condition it was for only a couple of days.

Both are charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and were placed in the Madison County Detention Center.