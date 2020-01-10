Police: Prowler who sometimes wore no pants has been caught

Police in North Carolina say they've arrested a man who they say had been walking through people's yards without any pants on.

WRAL reported Thursday that Carlos Antonio Soto was arrested in Johnston County, which is outside of Raleigh. He was charged with indecent exposure.

It's unclear if he has a lawyer. Police said social media helped them identify Soto.

Clayton Police Chief Blair Myhand said the he appreciated the community's help “in bringing this disturbing case to close.”

Clayton police said the prowler was seen “walking directly across driveways near front doors.”

