Police: Rap battle leads to drive-by shooting in Louisiana

West Monroe police in Louisiana have arrested two men after a drive-by shooting.

According to arrest records, it happened Wednesday evening in the 300 block of Ludwig Avenue.

Witnesses told police that they saw a blue Nissan traveling south on South 3rd Street multiple times and two passengers fired shots at six or seven people standing on the side of the road.

One suspected shooter was identified as Laderrick "Joe" McGuire and the other was identified as Bryant "Toon" Johnson.

Police say one person was hit and was taken to the hospital. They say multiple rounds entered a nearby residence.

The suspects were tracked down a short time later.

According to arrest records, police learned that the suspects were feuding with a rival rap music affiliate and threats were made in person and on social media.

Police say the Nissan was driven by a juvenile.

Johnson and McGuire were booked on charges of criminal conspiracy and attempted second-degree murder.

