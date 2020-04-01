Police: SC man witnesses attempted murder-suicide of mother, father

Police in South Carolina said a man was inside his Summerville home Wednesday morning when his father shot his mother then killed himself.

WCSC reported police said the shooting happened just before 7:30 a.m. on Avonshire Drive.

The son, Alex Jones, said he was asleep when he heard two gunshots.

“I smelled some gunpowder and then I’m like, ‘Oh, it might be in my dream,’” Jones said. “I heard my mom screaming my name and then like, ‘Oh ----,’ you know.”

Jones said he tried to help his mom.

“I rush over and see my mom on the ground. My brother is trying to calm my dad down because he has the gun to his head, my dad had the gun to his head, not my brother’s,” Jones said.

He told WCSC his mom was shot below her chest.

“I was shaking, shaking bad like it just feels like a bad dream,” Jones said.

Jones said he did not try to speak to his father.

“I was too scared, I was scared he was going to do something else, so I tried to keep my distance as much as possible,” Jones said.

“I had to like drag my mom away from my dad’s line of sight, just in case anything were to happen.”

Jones said his dad then shot himself. Summerville police said the father died at the scene, and Jones' mother was transported to a hospital for treatment. Jones said she is expected to be okay.

Jones is still trying to deal with what happened.

“Yesterday was normal. You know, like yesterday was normal, like, what just happened?” he asked.

Police are still trying to determine the motive for the shooting.

