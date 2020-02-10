Police: Tenn. drunk driver with baby in car fatally struck man

A Tennessee man is accused of driving under the influence with a baby in his car when he hit and killed a man.

News outlets report 25-year-old Semarcus Carter is expected in court Monday. An affidavit says Carter had a strong smell of alcohol, glossy eyes and slurred speech after the collision Saturday night. Maurice Dickerson was pronounced dead on the scene. Police say Carter admitted to drinking hours before the crash. His 8-month-old son and another passenger were also in the car at the time of the incident. It's unclear whether Carter had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

