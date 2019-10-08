Police: Tenn. man attacked by men with garden hoe, machete

Memphis police said a man fought back against two men suspected of attacking him with a garden hoe and machete.

According to CBS affiliate WREG, two men, identified as Aaron Fogg and Daniel Hines, were arrested and charged with aggravated assault after an alleged incident occurred on Oct. 7.

The men reportedly told police that a woman brought them to her residence on Scheibler Road and asked them to remove another man from the home.

WREG reported Fogg told investigators he went into the home armed with a machete and raised it in a threatening way at the alleged victim. Hines told investigators he threw a garden hoe in an attempt to hit the other man.

Police said the man in the home armed himself with an ax and hit Fogg in self-defense.

