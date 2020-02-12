Police: Tenn. man sold woman's items minutes after burglary

Memphis police said a man fractured a victim's vertebrae during a burglary and sold her items twenty minutes later.

WREG reported that John Asua was arrested and charged with especially aggravated burglary, kidnapping and theft of property after an incident that allegedly occurred on Jan 28.

The victim told police that she was inside her home when she heard a sound coming from the kitchen. She went to investigate and was then attacked by a man in a dark hoodie. The victim said the suspect shoved her into a wall, punched her, then dragged her into a back bedroom where he locked her in a closet.

Police said the victim had two fractured vertebrae from the incident.

Investigators said that Asua stole $520 worth of jewelry, including a golden wedding band, from the women. Within 20 minutes of the burglary, police said Asua had pawned the items.

Asua was arrested on February 11.

