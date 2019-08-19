Police: Tenn. mother has been missing for two months

Investigators returned to the home of Taquila Hayes on Monday morning in Cordova, Tennessee.

Hayes, a 41-year-old mother, has been missing for more than two months. Hayes is 5′4 180 pounds. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Shelby County Sheriff's Office at 901-379-7625.

Family members did not report her missing at first because they said they didn't realize she was missing.

Hayes' sister Samantha Henderson said there were some issues between Hayes and her husband.

Her husband told investigators he last saw her in June.

Investigators returned to Hayes' home Monday. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Shelby County Sheriff's Office are searching for evidence in connection to her disappearance.

A car was towed from the home. Authorities have not commented on what they’ve found or what they are looking for at the home.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.