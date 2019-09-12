Police: Tennessee man kills fetus, injures mother in crash

Authorities in Tennessee have charged a man with vehicular homicide in the death of a fetus.

News outlets report Gregory Pierre-Louis was arrested Wednesday on a grand jury indictment. He's also charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and speeding.

Clarksville Police spokesman Jim Knoll says Pierre-Louis was speeding last March at more than 95 mph and couldn't stop when a woman making a left-hand turn crossed in front of him.

Knoll says the 37-year-old driver and a young female passenger were injured. The girl was pregnant and the fetus was killed.

It's unclear whether Pierre-Louis has an attorney.

Mom pleads guilty to attempting to poison her children

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee woman has pleaded guilty to attempting to poison her children with a mixture of NyQuil and antidepressants.

News outlets report Nelsondra Watson pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted adulteration of food or liquid and was sentenced to five years of probation.

A Franklin police report says Watson allegedly tried to kill her two adult children and a minor child by mixing together NyQuil and the antidepressant Lexapro. It says she planned to kill herself after the children died but they woke up.

Watson's children wrote letters to the court stating their mother's actions weren't intentional but were a side effect of her depression medication.

Court records show Watson had previous mental health issues. She has to continue her mental health treatment as part of her probation.

Yale appoints alumna as new dean of medical school

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - Yale University has appointed an alumna to be the new dean for its School of Medicine.

President Peter Salovey announced Thursday that Dr. Nancy Brown, who currently serves as chair of the Department of Medicine at Vanderbilt University, will take the job on Feb. 1, pending approval from Yale's board of trustees.

Brown received a degree in molecular biophysics and biochemistry at Yale and earned her medical degree at Harvard University.

She takes over from Dr. Robert Alpern, who announced last year that he would not be seeking a fourth five-year term as dean.

